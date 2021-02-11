

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) announced a senior leadership team for its US business, Jackson Financial Inc, ahead of Jackson's planned separation from the Group. Laura Prieskorn, previously Jackson's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Marcia Wadsten, previously Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.



Prudential plc said the separation of Jackson from the Group is on track, with plans to proceed with a demerger in the second quarter of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRUDENTIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de