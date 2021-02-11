Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
WKN: A2PF7D ISIN: SE0010600429 Ticker-Symbol: 2WV 
Berlin
11.02.21
08:35 Uhr
0,248 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Triboron AB (52/21)

Trading in Triboron ABs paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading
day is February 15, 2021. 



Short name:    TRIBO BTU B 
---------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015244660
---------------------------
Orderbook ID:  211528      
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB 

For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
