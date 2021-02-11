The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 11
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
5 February 2021 £1,200.3134 per Ordinary share
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
11 February 2021
