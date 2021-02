DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: New Company website and change of London representative office address

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: New Company website and change of London representative office address 11-Feb-2021 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: New Company website and change of London representative office address London, UK, 11 February 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce that its new website, reflecting the Company's new strategic operational focus and refreshed branding, is now live and may be viewed via the following link: https://coinsilium.com/ The Company is also pleased to announce that its London representative office address has changed with immediate effect to: Coinsilium Limited Unit 119, Chester House 81-83 Fulham High Street London SW6 3JA United Kingdom The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

