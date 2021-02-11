Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 11
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|11 February 2021
|Fidelity UCITS ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 19 February 2021, record date as of the 22 February 2021 & payment date is the 26 February 2021:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGZ48
|0.049848
|USD Income ETF Shares
|IE00BYV1YF22
|0.043015
|GBP Income ETF Shares
|IE00BYV1YH46
|0.035236
|EUR Income ETF Shares
|IE00BMG8GR03
|0.033552
|FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGX24
|0.087193
|FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4176
|0.022055
|FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4739
|0.029105
