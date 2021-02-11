Anzeige
11.02.2021
Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 11

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release11 February 2021
Fidelity UCITS ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 19 February 2021, record date as of the 22 February 2021 & payment date is the 26 February 2021:
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYXVGZ480.049848
USD Income ETF SharesIE00BYV1YF220.043015
GBP Income ETF SharesIE00BYV1YH460.035236
EUR Income ETF SharesIE00BMG8GR030.033552
FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYXVGX240.087193
FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYSX41760.022055
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYSX47390.029105
