Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Triboron International AB (55/21)

Trading in Triboron International ABs paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is February 15, 2021 Short name: TRIBO BTU B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015244660 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 211528 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.