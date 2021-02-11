Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Triboron TO 1 B (56/21)

At the request of Triboron International AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from February 19, 2021. Security name: Triboron TO 1 B ------------------------------- Short name: TRIBO TO 1 B ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015244710 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 215880 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during 20 days before each subscription period per share. Maximum issue price 8 SEK per share and minimum issue price 2 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Triboron B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip 2021-06-01 - 2021-06-15 tion 2022-06-01 - 2022-06-15 period: 2023-06-01 - 2023-06-15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 06 13 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.