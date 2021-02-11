Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021

WKN: A2PF7D ISIN: SE0010600429 
Berlin
11.02.21
13:25 Uhr
0,251 Euro
+0,003
+1,21 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2021 | 12:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Triboron TO 1 B (56/21)

At the request of Triboron International AB, equity rights will be traded on
First North as from February 19, 2021. 



Security name:  Triboron TO 1 B
-------------------------------
Short name:     TRIBO TO 1 B   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015244710   
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   215880         
-------------------------------

Terms:    Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during 20 days before
           each subscription period per share. Maximum issue price 8 SEK per    
           share and minimum issue price 2 SEK per share.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       -  3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for                      
          1 new share in Triboron B                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip  2021-06-01 - 2021-06-15                                               
tion      2022-06-01 - 2022-06-15                                               
 period:  2023-06-01 - 2023-06-15                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last      06 13 2023                                                            
 trading                                                                        
 day:                                                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkomission AB on  08-684 211 10.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
