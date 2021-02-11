DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 25
NEW YORK, February 11, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, February 25, at 10:00 am ET.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
