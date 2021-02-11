Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.02.2021 | 12:40
Germany further extends lock-down, stores remain closed

HELSINKI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany further extends the lock-down which started in December, 2020. The retail stores remain largely closed. The lock-down will last at least until 7 March, 2021. An extension of the lock-down is possible, if the incidence of infections does not decrease sufficiently. "Kamux will continue to do car sales solely through digital channels and remotely following the instructions of the authorities," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358 40 727 5856

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

