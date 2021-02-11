Germany further extends lock-down, stores remain closed

HELSINKI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany further extends the lock-down which started in December, 2020. The retail stores remain largely closed. The lock-down will last at least until 7 March, 2021. An extension of the lock-down is possible, if the incidence of infections does not decrease sufficiently. "Kamux will continue to do car sales solely through digital channels and remotely following the instructions of the authorities," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

