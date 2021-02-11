

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate was unchanged in January, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate was largely unchanged at 4.57 percent versus 4.60 percent in November. A year ago, the rate was 4.08 percent.



The registered jobless rate increased to 8.79 percent in January from 7.44 percent in the same month last year. In November, the rate was 8.81 percent.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 4.603 million persons in January from 3.796 million in the last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, grew to 11.8 percent in January from 9.7 percent in the same period last year.



