

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.03 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $0.18 billion, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.94 billion from $6.54 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $6.94 Bln vs. $6.54 Bln last year.



