01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc. for Investor Relations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to handle its investor relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce 01 Communique's profile in the financial community as well as enhance the visibility of our company both in the U.S. and here in Canada. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted Andrew Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by the Company will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting February 8th, 2021 ending on June 30th, 2021 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

