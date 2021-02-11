

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp. (VFC) said Thursday that it is implementing new programs and actions to advance racial equity within the company and beyond.



VF said it aims to achieve 25 percent Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) representation within its Director and above population by 2030. To support the commitment, VF has partnered with PENSOLE, a footwear design academy that provides students with the knowledge required to become professional footwear designers.



VF noted that it will apply Mansfield Rule requirements, a recruitment benchmark originally developed for the legal industry, to its talent acquisition and development decisions across all company departments. The Mansfield Rule requires initial candidate slates to contain at least 50 percent diverse candidates when hiring or promoting candidates.



By 2024, VF will assess and resolve any identified pay gaps for employees, sponsored athletes and influencers across the organization through a pay equity analysis.



VF noted that it will establish a supplier diversity program to double its spend with minority- and women-owned businesses by 2025 through enterprise direct and indirect procurement, and the activities of its brands.



