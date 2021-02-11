

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 6 will be released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.2145 against the euro, 1.3843 against the pound, 104.67 against the yen and 0.8896 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



