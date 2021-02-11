

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits dipped from an upwardly revised level in the week ended February 6th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 793,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 812,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 757,000 from the 779,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also slid to 823,000, a decrease of 33,500 from the previous week's revised average of 856,500.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de