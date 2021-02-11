SOPHiA GENETICS Appoints Ross Muken as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS, a global leader in Data-Driven Medicine, has appointed Ross Muken as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Muken brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience with a strong focus on the medical technology and life sciences space. He joins the SOPHiA GENETICS team from Click Therapeutics where he served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"I am delighted to welcome Ross to our team. His leadership and experience across the life science industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission to develop and commercialize data analytics solutions," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Ross is joining SOPHiA at an exciting time as the overall demand for Data-Driven Medicine is rapidly growing. I look forward to his contributions as we enter into our next phase of growth."

"I am thrilled to join the SOPHiA GENETICS team and am eager to contribute to their efforts to make the global healthcare system more sustainable," said Ross Muken, CFO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "I believe that digital technologies are the key to unlocking the era of Data-Driven Medicine, which will allow patients all over the world to receive equal access to better diagnoses and treatments. I look forward to applying my expertise to help advance this vitally important effort to deliver better outcomes to the global healthcare community and positively impact human health."

Ross Muken

Mr. Muken was most recently the CFO and COO of Click Therapeutics. Before joining Click, he was Partner, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Services & Technology Research Team at Evercore ISI where he covered more than 50 companies across the Healthcare Technology & Distribution, Life Science Tools & Diagnostics, Managed Care & Facilities and Medical Supplies & Devices sub-sectors. Prior to joining Evercore ISI, Mr. Muken served as a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Securities and spent time in the Equity Research division of Thomas Weisel Partners. He began his career as an M&A Investment Banker at Bank of America Securities after earning his B.S. in Business Administration, magna cum laude, at Boston University.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA DDM Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA GENETICS's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

