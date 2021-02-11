Goodwill Helps Spur the Growth of the Sports Betting Industry

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The regulatory framework for sports betting is constantly evolving and expanding. In the recent election cycle, three states had measures on the ballot to legalize sports betting: Maryland, Louisiana and South Dakota. These events set the stage for major sports events, like the Super Bowl, becoming major sports betting phenomenon. The gambling companies did not reveal exactly how many new customers they gained in the run-up to Sunday's big game, classifying it as closely held proprietary information. According to a report from the Associated Press, Keith Gormley, Head of U.S. Marketing for Tipico, explained that this young market is very competitive, with dozens of sportsbooks and casino brands all spending across TV, radio, digital and sponsorships to attract the same customer. "You've got dozens of sportsbooks and casino brands all spending across TV, radio, digital and sponsorships to attract the same customer. Expensive bonus promotions and mass advertising certainly work to get them in the door, but a great mobile product and customer care is what will keep them playing with your book long-term," he said. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTC: TSCRF), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

The shift to a more favorable attitude towards online gambling services is visible across the board. According to data published AGC, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) Americans say that gaming provides a positive benefit to the U.S. economy and 63% agree that the industry provides high-quality jobs. At the local level, 69% say that the industry behaves responsibly in the communities. "Voters are also aware of the importance that gaming tax money plays in funding vital public services, as 76% of voters believe that the industry's tax payments to state and local governments will become even more important in the future due to COVID-related budget shortfalls," the report indicates.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) announced yesterday breaking news that, "the Company engaged the services of Ifrah Law PLLC ("Ifrah Law"), a prominent U.S. gaming law firm to collaborate with OneComply Inc. ("OneComply") in assisting FansUnite with their U.S. licensing strategy.

In response to the interest that FansUnite has received from U.S. gambling and casino operators for their sports betting and iGaming solutions, a founding member of Ifrah Law, Jeff Ifrah, will provide counsel to FansUnite on their rapid expansion strategy across the different U.S. jurisdictions beginning with New Jersey.

Jeff is an accomplished lawyer who is nationally ranked by Chambers USA in Gaming & Licensing Law given his reputation for legal excellence as well as his involvement with major prosecutions and lawsuits in the North American iGaming industry. Jeff's expertise and extensive experience in the U.S. gaming landscape will be integral to FansUnite's growth in the U.S. online gambling market as the Company seeks to acquire multiple state licenses in 2021, starting with the gaming license of New Jersey. In addition, Jeff has worked with OneComply on numerous occasions and therefore, his contribution will bolster OneComply's efforts in streamlining the legal process for FansUnite's entry into the U.S.

'Jeff and his team are a great addition to the global legal team that we have assembled to oversee the delivery of FansUnite's offerings,' said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. 'With a long-standing career as a prominent attorney in gaming law, Jeff will accelerate our expansion into the highly complex U.S. betting and iGaming market.'

'We're excited to onboard FansUnite at Ifrah Law to help guide their licensing strategy in the U.S. market,' said Jeff Ifrah, Founding Member, Ifrah Law. 'We've been following FansUnite's recent growth and we look forward to working with their team to expand their footprint into the U.S. market.'

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring FansUnite Entertainment Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXh55rtGGTY&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTC: TSCRF) reported back in December named the exclusive English language broadcast partner for the League of Legends' Demacia Championship, a marquee annual event featuring 24 of China's top esports teams. Live event coverage will run from December 20-27 and be streamed across theScore esports' YouTube and Twitch channels. The Demacia Championship will be theScore esports' first-ever live event broadcast, with production originating from their esports headquarters in Toronto. "We're thrilled that TJ Sports identified theScore as the ideal partner to produce and distribute the Demacia Championship's English language broadcast to fans worldwide," said Aubrey Levy, Vice President of Content and Marketing, theScore. "We've found fantastic audience reception in our coverage of the Chinese League of Legends scene, and can't wait to leverage our video production expertise and wide global reach to deliver an entertaining live event viewing experience for League fans."

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced earlier in September that it had entered into a multi-year agreement with ESPN. The new deal includes link integrations from ESPN's digital platforms to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment's sports betting partner, William Hill. William Hill Sports Book's odds and markets connect directly to their sports betting apps in legalized states. The deal comes shortly after William Hill became the exclusive sports betting operator for Caesars Entertainment, following the merger with Eldorado Resorts. Link integrations to William Hill's sports betting apps, geo-targeted to legalized sports betting states, will appear on ESPN.com web and mobile web and the ESPN Fantasy app. As part of the new agreement, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill will also become a sponsor of ESPN's Fantasy products, deepening an existing relationship as ESPN's exclusive odds provider.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) announced last year that it is partnering with Genius Sports Group, a leading provider of sportsbook management solutions, to provide in-game content to its wagering customers worldwide, excluding U.S. leagues. Sportsbooks operating on Scientific Games' OpenSportsTM platform will gain access to Genius Sports Group' LiveData and LiveTrading services, trusted by over 150 of the world's largest wagering brands and fully customizable for every customer. Genius Sports Group and its sports betting division, Betgenius, created the market for official data across all tiers of sports and today offer partners access to official data for over 170,000 events each year.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) through BetMGM, born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings Plc, and has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, reported last week the launch of BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania, bringing the digital gaming company's exclusive portfolio of online slots and table games to players in the Keystone State. "We're thrilled to bring BetMGM's online casino offering to Pennsylvania," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "With more than 140 different games, including our own in-house progressive jackpot network, we're delivering the widest range of content currently available in the state. Alongside MGM Resorts and its M life Rewards program, BetMGM will provide players with a truly unique entertainment experience."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For fansunite entertainment inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com