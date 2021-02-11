

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), a real estate investment trust, announced 2021 core FFO guidance of $2.55 to $2.62 per share and estimated AFFO to be $2.77 to $2.84 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.42 to $1.49 per share, plus $1.13 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments.



Fourth quarter net earnings per common share was $0.33 compared to $0.34, a year ago. Revenues declined to $163.28 million from $173.38 million.



