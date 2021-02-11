Pyramid is a vendor leader in three key research reports, including Data Preparation Market Study, Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, and Self-Service BI Market Study

Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise, announced today it has received three 2020 Technology Innovation Awards from Dresner Advisory Services. Each year, Dresner recognizes the top-ranked vendors from nine thematic market studies in its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The research examines technical capabilities related to the business intelligence (BI) and analytics markets.

"Once again, we are happy to share the news of our Technology Innovation Awards," said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. "As companies continue to navigate a complicated and ever-changing world, our customers can trust us to deliver a full-featured platform that supports informed, secure, and reliable data-driven decisions."

Pyramid has won at least one Technology Innovation Award in five out of the last six years the analyst firm has hosted the awards program. This year, Pyramid earned recognition in the Data Preparation Market Study, Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, and Self-Service BI Market Study.

"Our annual thematic studies provide a thorough examination of the business intelligence and analytics markets and identify the leading providers with the most innovative and comprehensive solutions," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Pyramid Analytics for being named a multiple-category winner in our 2020 Technology Innovation Awards."

Each 2020 Wisdom of Crowds thematic market study examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities. The reports feature in-depth research, including dozens of charts and vendor ratings.

