Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Corp Enters Into Joint Venture With Bond Resources on the Hard Cash Property in Montana

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) (the "Company" or "Winston") is pleased to announce that the Company and Bond Resources Inc. ("Bond") (CSE: BJB) have jointly entered into a Lease Agreement, with option to purchase ("the Agreement") with Montana Reclaim LLC (Lessor) over nine mining claims covering approximately 166 acres in Montana, USA, more commonly known as the Hard Cash property (the "Property"). Bond and Winston will be equal partners in the project.

Joseph Carrabba, Director of both Winston and Bond stated "The Hard Cash property in Montana offers both our shareholders tremendous value in combining the knowledge and similar interests of Winston with Bond's mission in rediscovering past producers for near term cashflow. The Hard Cash property is located approximately 3km from Winston's Paradine mill. The mill is currently processing ore from Winston's gold producing property".

About the Hard Cash Property:

The Hard Cash property consists of 9 patented claims west of the small town of Radersburg, Montana. The Hard Cash vein was mined pre-WWII on a small scale, only producing 1,007 tons of ore. 1,032 ounces of gold were recovered from the material. Samples taken from accessible workings showed mineable grades in and around the production stopes. The type of vein system is like the Winston property with the gold hosted in massive sulfides. Other geologic structures on the property have also been identified as potential exploration targets, with samples returning mineable grades from the surface.

Details of the Agreement:

Term

The Agreement shall remain in effect for an initial term of five (5) years commencing on the date on which the Agreement is signed and shall be renewable for three (3) additional five (5) year terms.

Consideration

Consideration payable to the Lessor under the Agreement is:

an initial cash payment of US$2,000; shared monthly payments with Bond of US$1,500; annual payments by each of Bond and Winston of US$25,000, payable in shares of Bond and Winston respectively; and US$25,000 upon the expiry of each five year term.

Minimum Expenditures

In addition to the lease payments noted above, by the end of each calendar year commencing in 2021, Bond and Winston must make minimum annual expenditures on the Property of US$75,000 (the "Annual Expenditure").

Option to Purchase

The Agreement includes the exclusive option to purchase the Property at any time for $1,500,000, plus a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty"), (which increases to a $4.0% NSR Royalty should the price of gold exceed $2,000 per ounce), in and to all of the minerals produced from the Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geo., an independent consultant to Bond Resources Inc. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold: Winston is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, Winston has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

About Bond Resources: Bond is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

Winston and Bond can be considered as non-arm's length companies, in that they share certain common directors, officers and shareholders.

