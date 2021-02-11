Corporate Learning Management System Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7570 Million by 2026 at CAGR 22.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Learning Management System Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Deployment, On-Premise Deployment), and Application (Small Enterprises, Large Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Educational Category.

The global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market size is projected to reach USD 7570 Million by 2026, from USD 1776.9 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the Corporate LMS Market size are continuous innovation in eLearning tools, increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility, and growing emphasis on continuous learning.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the antimicrobial coatings market size along with the current and future market trends. The Corporate LMS Market size report also presents key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Corporate Learning Management System Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3L234/corporate_learning_management_system_market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CORPORATE LMS MARKET SIZE

The corporate LMS market size is expected to increase as several corporates are widely adopting advanced learning solutions. With the aid of e-learning and conventional training techniques, the corporate learning management framework is used by businesses to educate and train staff. Corporate learning management assists with testing and metrics to measure the success of an employee.

Substantial cost benefits as compared to legacy learning systems and proven results based on increased productivity and efficiency are further expected to increase the growth of corporate LMS market size.

Due to its cloud-based deployment model, LMS is also becoming more popular among companies through which businesses around the world can train their employees regardless of their geographical location. This, in turn, is expected to further drive the growth of corporate LMS market size.

Moreover, the growth of corporate LMS market size will be influenced by factors like advanced LMS platforms, specifically designed for corporates to help businesses float a range of online courses, including employee on-boarding resources, compliance training, and various workshop courses. Organizations prefer the new corporate LMS software, as it works as a centralized repository of learning content for both employees as well as administrators.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3L234/corporate-learning-management-system

CORPORATE LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the deployment type, cloud deployment is expected to hold the largest corporate LMS market share during the forecast period.

Because of its cost-effectiveness and related advantages, many corporate LMS users prefer the cloud deployment type. The style of cloud implementation is highly scalable, versatile, cost-efficient, and, depending on the requirements of end-users, offers the pay-per-use model.

Based on verticals, the software and technology vertical are expected to hold the largest Corporate Learning Management System market share in 2018.

Software and technology companies face higher training needs for their workers, as the technology in this vertical moves far faster than any other vertical, and businesses need to be competitive.

North America dominates the corporate LMS market share in terms of revenue generation and is predicted to lead during the forecast period.

Factors attributed to this rise are favorable policies of the U.S. government for advanced corporate learning solutions and early adoption of solutions by regional businesses.

Asia-Pacific region market share is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to the rise of multinational companies and the increasing demand for corporate training solutions in the region.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3L234/corporate_learning_management_system_market

CORPORATE LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate LMS Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud Deployment

On-Premise Deployment

Corporate LMS Breakdown Data by Application

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Major Key Vendors

Oracle

SAP

Skillsoft

Aptara

Cornerstone OnDemand

Articulate

City & Guilds Group

Schoology

Tata Interactive Systems

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Saba Software

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3L234&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3L234&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market size to grow from USD 9.464 Billion in 2019 to USD 29.901 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.13%.

Major factors driving the growth of Learning Management market size are growing acceptance of digital learning, growing tendency towards BYOD regulation, and business versatility.

- Global eLearning Market size was valued at USD 171 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow CAGR 10.85% by 2025

e-Learning also offers qualitative advantages compared to conventional approaches in the form of learning anywhere at any time, access to worldwide mentoring resources for optimum skill development, and administration and control of the training calendar from different locations.

- Corporate E-learning Market size was valued at USD 64.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow CAGR 9.16% by 2025

Corporate eLearning ensures that workers are kept up to date with both external and internal organizational / market circumstances with the advancement of work specifications and adjustments. This helps workers to consider how their success positively influences the objectives of the company.

Furthermore, corporate eLearning enables companies to minimize HR costs associated with on-boarding, training, recruiting, retention, and interaction through streamlined processes, advanced reporting, and a reduced need for talent recruiting to handle and provide continuing education/training. These factors are, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the Corporate eLearning market size.

- Academic E-learning Market size was valued at USD 103.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow CAGR 11.23% by 2025

- The global Higher Education market size is projected to reach USD 198720 Million by 2026, from USD 179350 Million in 2020.

- The Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4,637.96 Million in 2019 to USD 25,080.44 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.48% during the forecast period.

- The global Lecture Capture Systems market size is projected to reach USD 13420 Million by 2026, from USD 3213.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.9% during 2021-2026.

- The Global Smart Education & Learning Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 105,809.30 Million in 2019 to USD 270,630.32 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.94%.

- In 2019, the US Academic E-Learning Market size was USD 1.84 Billion and it is expected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2019-2026.

- Academic and Corporate LMS Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Content Management, Student Management, Performance Management), by Application (Corporates, Higher Education Institutions, K-12 Schools) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

- Online Learning Management System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), by Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

- Digital Learning Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Online Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Casual Learning), by Application (K 12 Students, College Students, Job Seekers, Working Professionals) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Corporate Learning Management System

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg