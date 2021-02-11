AuraQuantic is Recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites

AuraQuantic, the leading low-code application platform and iBPMS provider, has been recognized by Gartner in the November 2020 Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites. (1)

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gartner, "By 2024, organizations will lower operational costs by 30% by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes."

"Gartner defines the intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) market as the group of vendors offering licensed software that supports the full cycle of business process and decision discovery, analysis, design, implementation, execution, monitoring and optimization. An iBPMS offering consolidates process discovery, modelling, integration services, decision management, process orchestration and choreography, and advanced analytics."

AuraQuantic enables enterprises to drive revenue, reduce costs and boost efficiency by automating their entire business ecosystem and digitally transforming operations.

AuraQuantic CEO Pablo Trilles said, "We are delighted to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for iBPMS. We have a strong background in Business Process Management, and this experience, combined with our complementary capabilities and ease of integration, helps our customers drive hyperautomation of their business operations."

Download the Gartner iBPMS Market Guide here

(1) Gartner, Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites, Tushar Srivastava, Akash Jain, Naved Rashid, 17 November 2020.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact Information:

Kirsty Roberts

kirsty.roberts@auraquantic.com

http://www.auraquantic.com/

Related Images

auraquantic-recognized-by-gartner.png

AuraQuantic recognized by Gartner

AuraQuantic featured in 2020 Market Guide for iBPMS

Related Links

AuraQuantic product review

Low-code digital platform