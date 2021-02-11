Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows "TransComponent Holding" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠINBUVES RUPNICA" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on February 9, 2021 decided to allow AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠINBUVES RUPNICA" shareholder "TransComponent Holding" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠINBUVES RUPNICA" shares. The final takeover bid price per share according to the information provided in the prospectus is 7.46 EUR. Attached: Prospectus for the final takeover bid in Latvian of AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠINBUVES RUPNICA" shares Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=839840