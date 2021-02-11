Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
Starke Kurschance! Der ganz große Durchbruch: “Nur noch staunen”
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2021 | 16:17
Prima Solutions makes the "Growth Champions" list for the 4th year in a row

Prima Solutions, a global insurtech group for insurance and reinsurance professionals, has been ranked by Les Echos-Statista as #27 in the Growth Champions 2021list for the IT/electronics sector in France, with an average annual growth rate of 40.8% between 2016 and 2019.

Prima Solutions ranks 159th overall in this multi-sector survey conducted by a collaboration between the newspaper Les Echos and Statista. The award honors the top 500 fastest-growing companies in France that have performed exceptionally well in terms of stimulating the French economy and creating jobs.

Hugues Delannoy,President of Prima Solutions, comments, "We are very proud to be recognized on this list for the fourth consecutive year. Thanks to the excellent work of our teams-whose commitment and resilience was thoroughly demonstrated in 2020-and the trust of our customers, we now offer a unique 100% cloud-based solution suite to help insurance companies speed up their digital transformation, and we haven't stopped growing."

Source: https://www.prima-solutions.com/en/news/prima-solutions-makes-the-growth-champions-list-for-the-4th-year-in-a-row/


