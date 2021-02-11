The "The Retail Financial Advisors and Intermediaries Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report assesses the size and structure of the market, recent trends, the future and sets out the environmental framework in which advice and guidance are offered today.

In 2019, intermediaries and advisors offering advice on retail investments earned almost £5 billion in revenue. While volume sales of new investment products declined by 16% in 2019 compared with 2018, revenue from the provision of retail investment financial advice grew, because most advisors earn income from on-going charges rather than from one-off product sales.

Moreover, advisors and intermediaries selling retail investment are of increasing importance to the retail investment product market (i.e. the market for investment products other than direct purchases of stocks and shares). The share of retail investment product sales via intermediaries and made with advice rose in 2019 compared with 2018.

Firms offering advice on retail investment products provided ad-hoc/initial/one-off advice on 1.3 million occasions in 2019 and they catered to just over 3 million on-going clients. These clients are serviced by almost 6,000 firms offering advice on retail investment products, with most of these (around 5,200) being specialist financial advisory firms. Firms advising on retail investments collectively employ around 30,000 advisory staff.

While almost 5 billion was earned in 2019 from advice and intermediation on retail investment products, financial advisors earned a total income of 5.6 billion: financial advisors generate income from retail investments and also from advising/intermediation on mortgages and non-investment insurance products.

These findings come from the publisher's report, Retail Financial Advisors 2020. This market data report considers the retail financial advice and intermediary market, covering regulated and unregulated advice offered to consumers when buying financial products or organising their financial affairs. It also considers intermediary non-advised product sales.

COVID-19, along with the uncertainty surrounding the final Brexit trade deal make it impossible to make any meaningful forecasts for the savings and investment industry in the coming years.

The longer and more severe is the recession caused by the COVID-19 virus, the more likely it is that:

Advisors will switch from on-going to flat rate/one-off charges for financial advice

Advisors will switch most of their meeting with clients from face-to-face to virtual

Consumers may be more willing to get professional advice (finances willing) to cope with uncertainty.

Advisor operations will become more efficient via the greater use of online technologies to interact and communicate with clients

Negative interest rates will appear, which could encourage more investing rather than saving, or could encourage more consumption rather than savings and/or investment.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A fragmented market

The role of financial advisors is skewed towards specific products.

A market shaped by legislative, psychological and economic development

A market generating over £4 billion from retail investment advice

A highly uncertain future

Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations

MARKET STRUCTURE

Almost 14,000 advice providers

Multiple income streams

Over 30,000 retail investment advisory staff

Most advisory and intermediary firms are small scale operations

However, many are part of networks or groups

Independent vs restricted advice

Fund platforms crucial for the execution-only, non-advised market

Publicly funded guidance

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

COVID-19

Consumers need professional help when investing

Access to and the quality of retail financial advice re-shaped by legislation

Despite RDR and FAMR the advice gap persists

IFAs the main source of professional advice

FCA thinks Robo-advice could eventually plug the advice gap, but not yet

Advice and intermediations most important for bonds and long-term care

Senior Managers and Certification Regime

FCA seeks to reform the fund platform market

THE KEY PLAYERS

St James's Place by far the largest network

Collectively the fund platforms are the largest players in the investment funds sector

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

£4.4 billion earned from retail investment advice

But retail advisory firms earn £5.6 billion in total

Intermediated volume sales fall but advised volume sales increase

Facilitated and on-going revenues the growth areas for retail investments

Over 3 million clients receive ongoing advice on retail investments

THE FUTURE

The Brexit unknown

Robo-advice, the long-term disruptor

Human advisors are likely to shift upmarket

If not Robo then certainly more automation

Associations

