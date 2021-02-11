Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK," or "the Company") is pleased to announce its reverse circulation (RC) samples from the first two kimberlite targets, Paradis and Gleeson, have been sent for diamond and indicator mineral analysis to Microlithics in Thunder Bay, with the final report to be completed by CF Mineral Research. The Paradis RC sample weighed 1,102 kg and the Gleeson RC weighed 1,536 kg. RC drill samples from Robin's Place and HSM kimberlites are being prepared for shipping. Results from Paradis, Gleeson, Robin's Place and HSM kimberlites will be released when Dr. Charles Fipke's lab has analysed the results and provided the report to the Company.

While the Company waits for the diamond and indicator mineral sampling results, RJK plans to contract a diamond drill (DD) to test additional potential kimberlites and metalliferous targets found in the RC and DD programs in 2020/2021. While testing for a kimberlite feeder system at Paradis, RJK encountered a large dike system associated with the Cross Lake Fault with DD hole P-20-08 returning 4.1% TiO2 and 18% Fe2O3 over a true thickness of 17.2 meters. The company will follow up on this target, and test a cobalt showing near the Kon kimberlite that was recorded when the Hound Chutes Dam was built in 1909. Management has conducted extensive historical research on the Company's land package and have identified other historic silver and cobalt showings worthy of testing in the 2021 field season.

Peter Hubacheck, RJK's Project Manager, elaborated, "The RC drill program has shown us that our kimberlites are up to 50% thicker proximal to the Cross Lake structure adding to the overall tonnage potential of the Lorrain Twp. kimberlite field. We have observed unique properties within our kimberlite discoveries, including megacrystic monticellite crystals, and a significant abundance of olivine-rich sands. Our understanding of the structures and geology within our land claims has grown significantly over the past year, thanks to the MERC Cobalt Transect report, geophysical analysis, and historical research documents. This has given us enough confidence to drill test new structures in addition to our kimberlites, for silver, cobalt, other precious metals, and base metals potential".

On November 27th, the Company previously announced an "approximately 4 ton" surface sample from the Paradis kimberlite was sent to Microlithics for analysis. The specific total has been updated to 3,583.5 kg.

RJK has created an exploration update with www.insidexploration.com discussing the ongoing winter RC drill program, and its plans. The video will be uploaded to RJK's home page at www.rjkexplorations.com.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

