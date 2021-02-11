PohlmanUSA Supports the Next Generation of Court Reporters

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / PohlmanUSA, which is regionally and nationally recognized for court reporting and litigation services, has announced their continued support to the court reporting profession by making a donation to Project Steno. With thousands of unfilled court reporting positions across the country, Pohlman understands that supporting the next generation of court reporters means supporting the legal industry as a whole.

Project Steno promotes the court reporting profession by creating a pipeline of new court reporters and tuition assistance to subsidize a student's schooling costs. Court reporters generally graduate in two years and can start their career right away. Currently, there is a high demand for court reporters as there are over 5,500 unfilled court reporting positions nationally.

"During National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, we couldn't think of a better way to show reporters across the nation that we support their skills and profession than by donating to Project Steno. It takes vast talent to be able to type over 225 words per minute, and we want to make sure our next generation understands the court reporting profession, so it continues to grow and thrive," said PohlmanUSA CEO, Deborah Walters.

In celebration this week, Pohlman has created reporter newsletters and social media posts featuring industry topics, steno history, stories from reporters, and a feature on a Project Steno student that works in Pohlman's records department. The newsletters gave the reporters an opportunity to connect and learn more about each other, as well as stenographers around the nation. Walters states, "Court reporting is more exciting than most people think. Being a stenographer, you can travel, report depositions and trials, or even perform closed captioning services for major television broadcasts, such as sporting events, political coverage, breaking news, as well as high-profile cases."

PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services is recognized nationwide as the leading provider of technology-driven court reporting and litigation services. For 30 years, Pohlman has specialized in complex multiparty litigation by creating innovative products and customized solutions for clients. Pohlman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and anticipating clients' needs.

