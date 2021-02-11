Lucintel Anticipates that North America will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Food Safety Testing Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the food safety testing market looks promising with opportunities in food and beverage industries. The food safety testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, globalization of food supply, availability of advanced rapid technology, increase in demand for convenience and packaged food products, and rise in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing and manufacturing industries.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/food-safety-testing-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and toxins are the major contaminants.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to a growing awareness on food safety, improved consciousness on health benefits and technological advancements, changing lifestyle, and government support for new product development.

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD AG, ALS, TUV Nord Group, Asurequality, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Mérieux Nutrisciences are among the major manufacturers in the food safety testing market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the food safety testing market by end use industry, contaminant, technology, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Food Safety Testing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the food safety testing market by end use industry, contaminant, technology, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Dairy Products

Food Grains

Meat and Poultry

Fruits and Vegetables

Processed Foods

Beverages

Others

By Contaminant [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Toxins

Others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Traditional Methods

Rapid Methods

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World

This 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/food-safety-testing-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com.

