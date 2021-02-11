Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today highlighted the recent news on Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin investment and plans to sell cars in exchange for Bitcoin.

ALYI is building an electric vehicle ecosystem launching in Africa and kick-started with the introduction of the Revolt Electric Motorcycle with North American and African Continent editions scheduled to rollout this year.

ALYI has established a partnership with RevoltTOKEN. RevoltTOKEN is planning to launch an ICO and fund the growth of ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem. RevoltTOKEN's are intended to be eligible for exchange into other ecosystem components to include ownership of a Revolt Electric Motorcycle or other future electric motorcycle produced by ALYI.

"Tesla's Bitcoin news seems to us here at ALYI to be a validation of our direction to link the EV industry to cryptocurrency," said Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems.

In conjunction with ALYI's recently released democratized electric vehicle ecosystem multimedia presentation, ALYI's finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, will publish an independent update on progress toward its planned ICO tomorrow, Friday, February 12, 2020.

View the recent ALYI presentation in either a flip book format or video presentation:

Flip Book:

The Global Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaboration Strategy

Video:

The Global Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaboration Strategy





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgMsSPysVTI

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

