Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

LONDON, February 11, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2020 of $0.25 per Common Share, payable on May 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2021. In accordance with the normal settlement practice, the shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 21, 2021.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 15, 2021 in Bermuda.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.