How Seth Kniep Worked His Way Out Of Debt And A Job He Hated, With Just One Dime

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Looking at him now, it's hard to believe that Seth Kniep, co-founder of Just One Dime, ever struggled financially. In fact, it's precisely because his memories of having his card declined and the pain of paying his monthly mortgage are so close to the heart that Seth was so motivated to create Just One Dime.

Seth can easily recall a time where, while working at Apple, he was outperforming all 800 of his peers in the sales department, and yet, he didn't have the funds to show for his hard work.

"I'll never forget the feeling of my heart sinking when my wife called me from the grocery store to tell me our debit card just got declined while she's standing in front of a line of 15 people, waiting for checkout. This started to happen so regularly my wife began to dread grocery shopping," Seth recalls.

Like any reasonable person, Seth began to work harder to prove himself, and saw immediate results. Within one week, two different departments at the trillion dollar company sent him an offer letter.

"I knew this would change everything. Now was my big moment! Or so I thought. Funny thing, the freedom I thought I was gaining, in reality, became less," Seth says.

Seth was needed constantly by his employer, and yet, the skills he brought to the team did not transfer into more funds in his bank account.

"Living the American dream, I spent my days building someone else's dream. I worked my heart out year round and received annual raises just big enough to buy a few extra bags of coffee every month to medicate my stress with caffeine. And my $24,000 credit card debt was growing. While my death-by-paycheck 9 to 5 slowly sucked the life out of me, the one house we owned-a beautiful four bed three bath home-foreclosed," Seth says.

After facing humiliation and shame in his job and beyond, despite the work he was putting in, Seth had finally had enough. He told his wife he was dedicating himself towards building a new life for their family and dove into Dave Ramsey's teachings on how to crush debt.

"One day, I noticed the coins sitting in my beat-up mini van's ashtray. An insane idea entered my head. I picked up a dime. "How many times would I have to double this to reach $100,000?" I grabbed a calculator. Twenty times. "That can't be true!" I re-did the math. Yes. Double a dime 20 times and it explodes to exactly $104,857.60. Suddenly I knew what I needed to do," Seth recalls.

With this new found insight, and countless lessons learned from diving into self-teaching himself online commerce, Seth began to follow his heart, tackling business ventures from selling on eBay, running a vape company, and conquering AirBnB rentals. The true magic began, however, when people began asking Seth for advice on success like his.

"The number of requests grew so I started to charge for coaching. The number kept growing until my passive income was not so passive anymore. From morning 'til night I was running my online stores and teaching people how to do it.," Seth says.

As he dove into this venture, he realized how passionate he was about helping people. With his son, he devised his first fully-fledged plan for teaching his clients how to sell on Amazon.

"A flame in my heart burned to teach entrepreneurs around the world how to build a new life that gave them freedom and margin to do the things they love with the people they love," Seth says.

Through developing and following his teachings, Seth has been able to multiply his successes to countless clients as they earn their own financial freedom.

"Financial freedom gives you the chance to fully love those who matter most to you. Freedom to change the world, one person at a time, even if that means you have to start with a single dime," Seth says.

