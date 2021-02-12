Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
12.02.2021 | 08:04
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 10

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 12 February 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 173,900,814 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 12 February 2021, the Company held 19,111,028 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 173,900,814 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 12 February 2021

