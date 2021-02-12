

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that four phase III studies data on bispecific antibody, faricimab, showed the promise of a new treatment for two common causes of blindness, diabetic macular edema or DME and neovascular age-related macular degeneration or nAMD.



The company noted that Faricimab's potential to extend time between treatments may benefit those patients who struggle to keep up with the regular physician visits and eye injections needed to preserve their vision.



According to the company, the studies consistently showed that faricimab, given at intervals of up to four months, offered non-inferior vision gains compared to aflibercept, given every two months.



About half of people eligible for extended dosing with faricimab were able to be treated every four months in the first year in the YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in DME and the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies in nAMD.



In addition, approximately three-quarters of people eligible for extended dosing with faricimab were able to be treated every three months or longer in the first year.



Faricimab was generally well-tolerated in all four studies, with no new or unexpected safety signals identified.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de