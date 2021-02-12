Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.02.2021 | 08:31
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Dealings by Investment Adviser

DJ SWEF: Dealings by Investment Adviser 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Dealings by Investment Adviser 
12-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 February 2021 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dealings by Investment Adviser 
 
The Company announces the purchase of 116,667 and 22,585 ordinary shares respectively in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") by Duncan MacPherson and Lorcain Egan of Starwood Capital Europe Advisers LLP, the Investment 
Adviser to the Company, at an average price of 88.56 pence and 88.55 pence per Ordinary Share respectively. Following 
these transactions, Mr. MacPherson has an interest in 250,000 Ordinary Shares and Mr. Egan has an interest in 83,678 
Ordinary Shares. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
Vania Santos 
                                                                         01481 735878 
Starwood Capital 
Duncan MacPherson                                                        020 7016 3655 
 
Jefferies International Limited 
 
Stuart Klein 
 
Neil Winward 
                                                                         020 7029 8000 
Gaudi Le Roux

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  93452 
EQS News ID:   1167873 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.