DJ Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place

Edison Investment Research Limited Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place 12-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 12 February 2021 Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place Tungsten's H121 results in December showed resilience in a difficult period and the group is making progress in implementing its strategy. New products are gaining traction, a reshaped salesforce is building a promising pipeline and partnerships are in place or under discussion to provide complementary services, broaden the reach of the network and create new channels to market. COVID-19 causes uncertainty over prospective transaction-related revenues, but may also act as a prompt for potential customers to digitise their invoice handling. Tungsten trades on an enterprise to sales multiple of 1.0x compared with peers ranging between 1.7x and 51.6x (see valuation section). The valuation is likely to appear increasingly conservative as Tungsten provides further evidence of delivery of its strategy. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Andrew Mitchell, +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167826 12-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)