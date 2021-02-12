Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place
Dow Jones News
12.02.2021 | 08:31
Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place

DJ Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place 
12-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 12 February 2021 
 
 Tungsten (TUNG): Foundations for growth in place 
Tungsten's H121 results in December showed resilience in a difficult period and the group is making progress in 
implementing its strategy. New products are gaining traction, a reshaped salesforce is building a promising pipeline 
and partnerships are in place or under discussion to provide complementary services, broaden the reach of the network 
and create new channels to market. COVID-19 causes uncertainty over prospective transaction-related revenues, but may 
also act as a prompt for potential customers to digitise their invoice handling. 
 
Tungsten trades on an enterprise to sales multiple of 1.0x compared with peers ranging between 1.7x and 51.6x (see 
valuation section). The valuation is likely to appear increasingly conservative as Tungsten provides further evidence 
of delivery of its strategy. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Andrew Mitchell, +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167826 12-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
