

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported first quarter Group revenue of 68.7 million pounds, 1% ahead of prior year. Sales volume were 883 tonnes, 1% ahead of last year. Net cash was 84.4 million pounds at 31 December 2020. Victrex noted that although first quarter was slightly ahead of expectations, performance remains variable by end market.



Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said: 'The incremental improvement trend may remain variable and our assumptions are that we will still see a weaker first half overall, compared to H1 2020 which ended strongly. Consequently, at this early stage, our full year expectations are unchanged.'



