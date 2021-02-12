Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
12.02.21
08:08 Uhr
44,375 Euro
-0,155
-0,35 %
12.02.2021 | 08:40
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

London, February 12

12 February 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for a block listing of 2,700,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under a block listing facility.

The Shares may be issued under this facility for general business purposes subject to guidelines laid down by the board of directors of the Company and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 12 February 2021.

Mark Pope
For and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 0084913

