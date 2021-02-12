Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2020 financial statements bulletin

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2020 financial statements bulletin



Eezy Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin 2020 on Thursday 18 February 2021 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held on 18 February 2021 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at

https://eezy.videosync.fi/2020-q4-tulos



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913