1Spatial has announced a multi-year contract with Northern Gas Networks (NGN) with a total contract value of more than £1m, including a recurring revenue element of more than £0.2m. NGN will use 1Spatial's 1Integrate product to audit, clean and migrate data to Esri's ArcGIS. The bulk of the revenues are expected to fall in the current financial year (FY22). We make no changes to numbers, but following 1Spatial's CalOES win in the US last month (see Edison note) momentum in the business appears to be encouraging.

