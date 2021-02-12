

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation eased in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.3 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 1.7 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 9.3 percent yearly in January and those of restaurants and hotels rose by 3.4 percent.



Prices of clothing and footwear, and health increased by 4.0 percent, each.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.3 percent in January. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 0.7 percent annually in December, following a 0.9 percent decline in November.



Export prices rose 2.3 percent yearly in December, following a 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices decreased 0.1 percent and export prices rose 0.1 percent in December.



