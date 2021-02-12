Anzeige
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Tradegate
12.02.21
12:39 Uhr
5,460 Euro
+0,020
+0,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4805,56013:11
5,4605,58013:11
Dow Jones News
12.02.2021 | 12:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operatings results for 4Q -4-

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operatings results for 4Q and 12M 2020 

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operatings results for 4Q and 12M 2020 
12-Feb-2021 / 14:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OPERATING RESULTS FOR 4Q AND 12M 2020 
  ? ROSNEFT ANNOUNCED CARBON MANAGEMENT PLAN AND CLIMATE GOALS TO 2035 
  ? 4Q 2020 LIQUIDS PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 1.9% QOQ TO 3.98 MMBPD 
  ? 4Q 2020 GAS PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 7.5% QOQ TO 16.08 BCM 
  ? THE COMPANY LAUNCHED 2 NEW KEY PROJECTS - ERGINSKY LICENSE AREA AND SEVERO-DANILOVSKOYE FIELD - WITH THE POTENTIAL 
    LIQUIDS PRODUCTION OF 45 MMBPA 
  ? IN 2020, AS A RESULT OF GEOLOGICAL EXPLORATION 208 NEW DEPOSITS AND 19 NEW FIELDS WERE DISCOVERED WITH AB1C1+B2C2 
    HYDROCARBON RESERVES AMOUNTING TO OVER 2 BLN TOE 
  ? Q4 2020 OIL REFINING THROUGHPUT AT THE COMPANY'S REFINERIES INCREASED BY  1.3% QOQ TO 25.8 MMT 
  ? IN 2020, OIL REFINING THROUGHPUT AT THE COMPANY'S REFINERIES  AMOUNTED TO 104 MMT, INCLUDING 93 MMT PROCESSED AT 
    THE COMPANY'S REFINERIES IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION 
ESG 
In December 2020, the Company's Board of Directors reviewed Rosneft Carbon Management Plan for the period until 2035, 
which provides a long-term framework for the Company's development in the context of the transition to a low-carbon 
economy. The main objectives of the Plan are to prevent greenhouse gas emissions in the amount of 20 mmt of CO2 
equivalent (Scope 1 and 2), reduce the intensity of emissions in oil and gas production by 30% (Scope 1 and 2), achieve 
methane emissions intensity below 0.25% and zero routine flaring of associated gas by 2035. The implementation of the 
Plan will strengthen Rosneft position as one of the leaders of the global energy market under conditions of the energy 
transition process and allow for maximum monetization of the Company's proven reserves. 
In 2020, the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed the Concept of the 
Company's Environmental Development for the period until 2030, which defines the main principles of environmental 
protection and contributes to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the Russian national 
environmental goals for the period until 2030. 
Caring for employees and their health, fulfilling their professional and personal potential, creating decent working 
and living conditions form a strategic prerequisite for the Company's successful development, which relevance increased 
in 2020 amid the pandemic. 
The Company has an integrated pandemic emergency response system. Employees undergo regular testing, with the number of 
tests exceeding 683 th. As of the end of 2020, the Company acquired over 38.7 mln units of personal protective 
equipment, over 6.5 mln liters of disinfectant for offices and workplaces treatment. Psychological support hotline is 
in place and receiving calls. Strict compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements, development of remote 
communication forms including contactless payment service, and building widespread awareness of the disease prevention 
methods ensure the safety of the Company's employees and customers of the corporate retail network. 
In 2020, for the fourth year in a row, Rosneft and the Company's subsidiaries won the competition held by the Ministry 
of Energy of the Russian Federation and were recognized as the best socially oriented company in the Russian oil and 
gas industry. As part of the Rosneft-2022 strategy, the Company implements a number of significant social initiatives, 
including the "Modern Medicine", "Active Longevity", "Affordable Housing" and other programs. 
The Company continues to enhance the level of HSE performance, guided by the principle of "zero" tolerance for 
violations of imposed rules by employees of the Company and contractors. Thus, thanks to the implementation of measures 
to prevent major accidents and mitigate their consequences, in 2020, the number of major accidents related to the 
safety of technological processes decreased at the Company's subsidiaries. A decrease in the number of technological 
safety events PSE-1 by 9% and PSE-2 by 25% YoY testifies this statement. 
Environmental protection measures continue to be among the Company's priorities. Thus, in 2020, the Company 
consistently improved the quality of its water resources through the construction and reconstruction of water treatment 
facilities at the largest oil refineries in the Samara Region, the Republic of Bashkortostan, and Saratov. 
The Company's activities in the field of sustainable development are highly appraised internationally. In December 
2020, FTSE Russell, a part of the London Stock Exchange, confirmed that the Company continues to be a constituent in 
the FTSE4Good Index Series with strong environmental, social and governance performance, and transparency in 
information disclosure. In 2020, Rosneft significantly improved its FTSE Russell Social Score, which takes into account 
the corporate performance in the areas of human rights, support of indigenous people, labour standards, health and 
safety. 
Hydrocarbon production 
4Q 2020 liquids production amounted to 3.98 mmbpd (49.46 mmt), up by 1.9% QoQ, amid the easing of production cuts under 
the OPEC+ Agreement. 2020 liquids production amounted to 4.14 mmbpd (204.5 mmt), down by 11.4% YoY, against the 
backdrop of fulfilling the government's directives to limit production in line with the OPEC+ Agreement. 
Having participated in previous production cuts, Rosneft acquired significant technological experience, which allows to 
ensure efficient and prompt well stock management. The Company systemically uses the following tools: limiting the flow 
rates without well suspension, intermittent well operations, and optimized well-work program at the producing well 
stock. This approach allows for flexible management of production capability and prompt production increase, if needed. 
In Q4 2020, gas production amounted to 16.08 bcm, having increased by 7.5% QoQ. The production increased primarily due 
to planned preventive repairs performed in Q3 2020, seasonal growth in demand in the autumn and winter period, and an 
increase in associated petroleum gas production caused by the easing of production cuts under the OPEC+ Agreement. In 
2020, gas production comprised 62.83 bcm, a 6.2% decline YoY. The main reasons of these dynamics are a decrease in 
associated petroleum gas production amid the fulfilment of the government's directive to cut crude oil production in 
Russia, as well as a decline in gas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 
As a result, 4Q 2020 hydrocarbon production amounted to 5.05 mmboed (62.7 mmtoe), a 3.1% increase QoQ. 2020 average 
daily hydrocarbon production constituted 5.19 mmboed (256.2 mmtoe), a 10.4% decrease YoY. 
Development drilling and new wells commissioning 
In 2020, development drilling footage reached 10.9 mln m, having increased by 9.1% YoY.  The share of in-house drilling 
footage is traditionally maintained at the level of not less than 50%. 
In October 2020, RN-Yuganskneftegaz, the Company's largest production subsidiary, set a new industry daily drilling 
footage record of 27,542 m per day. This figure is 414 m per day higher than the previous record set in July 2017. The 
new milestone was achieved with a smaller number of drilling rigs, while the efficiency of operations increased by more 
than 6%. The subsidiary is consistently striving to minimize non-productive work time. Round-the-clock monitoring and 
control of each well construction process prevents unscheduled downtime and ensures a high level of operations safety. 
In 2020, the number of newly commissioned wells amounted to 2.6 th. units. The number of the most efficient new 
horizontal wells amounted to 1.8 th. units, up by 5.8% YoY. The Company has been continuously increasing the number to 
horizontal wells that reached 68% of the total number of newly commissioned wells in 2020, which is 11 p.p. higher YoY. 
In 2020 the share of newly commissioned horizontal wells with multistage hydrofracturing amounted to 1.1 th. units, 
while their share in the total number of wells commissioned over the period reached 44% (+10 p.p. YoY). Unit production 
per horizontal well overpasses the indicator for directional wells by more than 2.6 times. 
Implementation of modern technologies in the upstream 
Amid production cuts under the OPEC+ Agreement, the Company continues to develop its key assets, focusing on the 
development and implementation of new technologies, including digitalization, which improves the efficiency of field 
development and saves costs. Rosneft considers technological leadership as one of the key factors ensuring competitive 
edge in the oil market. 
In October 2020, RN-Yuganskneftegaz performed 600 hydraulic fracturing operations, which is a record monthly indicator. 
Thus, one hydrofracing fleet accounted for 25 operations, which is 22% higher than average. RN-Yuganskneftegaz performs 
about 5,000 hydraulic fracturing operations annually. Multistage hydrofracturing (up to 20 stages) including in the 
intervals of horizontal sections, is used to increase the area of productive formations coverage. Reserves of 
low-permeability reservoirs are brought into development through the application of hydrofracturing technology. 
Intelligent well completion systems fitted with oil inflow control devices have been successfully used in 
Severo-Komsomolskoye field. This helps minimize potential geological risks. Advanced technologies also enable 
extended-reach well drilling with the step-out up to 2 km. In 2020, the record was set with the longest horizontal 
section (2,404 m) among single-bore horizontal wells drilled by the Company onshore. 
Rosneft and the Siberian Federal University specialists developed the technology of production of environmentally

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 06:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operatings results for 4Q -2- 

friendly drilling fluids based on seed oils and containing biodegradable components. Drilling fluids of the high 
environmental standard can be used in the development of the fields with the fragile ecosystem in the Far North, 
including those of the Vostok Oil project. 
Upstream projects development 
In 2020, the Company continued to develop its production projects in accordance with the previously announced plans. 
As part of the implementation of the Erginsky cluster project, in Q3 2020 the Company launched full-scale development 
of the Erginsky license area, a key asset of the cluster. Development drilling with 9 drilling rigs, construction of 
infrastructure facilities, intra-field pipelines and power lines are underway in the license area. The equipment for 
the first start-up complex of the oil treatment and transportation facility has been delivered and is currently under 
installation. The first start-up complex is to be launched in Q1 2021. Production in the fields of the cluster in the 
reporting period amounted to 22.0 mmbbl (3 mmt over the period). 
In Q4 2020, the Company launched the Severo-Danilovskoye field, as part of the Danilovsky oil and gas production 
cluster development project. Pipeline deliveries of crude oil from the field to Verkhnechonskoye field started once the 
hydraulic tests had been completed. In order to ensure the rational use of associated petroleum gas, a mobile power 
center is operated at the field. Development drilling, construction of well pads, infrastructure facilities and motor 
roads are underway. Construction and installation of oil treatment and transportation facilities started. In the 
reporting period, production at the fields of the cluster reached 1.93 mmbbl (0.3 mmt over the period). 
In 2020, the Company's share in total liquids production at the large greenfields launched since 2016 (including 
Erginsky license area and Severo-Danilovskoye field) amounted to 19.9 mmt (403 kbpd), which is 4.8% higher YoY. 4Q 2020 
liquids production at these greenfields amounted to 5.23 mmt (421 kbpd), accounting for 10.6% of the total liquids 
production. 
The Company continues the development drilling, preparatory, construction and installation work at the Lodochnoye and 
Severo-Komsomolskoye fields. As part of the pilot commercial development, 2020 production at the fields increased by 
23% YoY and amounted to 9.87 mmbbl (1.33 mmt over the period). 
Rosneft continues to actively implement its key gas projects. At the Rospan project, the Company completed the 
construction of the key facilities of the first start-up complex of the gas and condensate processing facility. 
Start-up and commissioning works are at the final stage to ensure the first marketable gas from the project to be 
produced in Q1 2021. The second start-up complex is under construction; its launch is expected in Q3 2021. 
In 2020, the works under the project of the development of Cenomanian and pilot production of Turonian gas deposits of 
the Kharampur field were carried out in accordance with the schedule. As of the end of 2020, the completion of 
construction and installation work at  the key project's facility, Gas Processing Unit, exceeded 40%. 
Pursuant to the task of the President of the Russian Federation to load the Northern Sea Route, the Company continues 
the implementation of a comprehensive development program for a new oil and gas province in the north of the 
Krasnoyarsk Region as part of the transformational Vostok Oil project. The investment incentives for the infrastructure 
development allowed for the development of an efficient economic model and the start of the project implementation in 
2020. Exploration and appraisal activities resulted in the discovery in Q4 2020 of Zapadno-Irkinskoye field with over 
500 mmt of ?1+?2 recoverable oil reserves and 138 bcm of solution gas reserves. Location for priority well pads for 
production drilling was defined; a site for oil gathering and treatment facilities is under construction. Design and 
survey work for construction of a trunk pipeline (770 km long) and a port in the Sever Bay were completed. 
According to DeGolyer&MacNaughton audit results, the resource base of the project is 6 bln t of liquid hydrocarbons. 
The Company plans to ensure cargo traffic via the Northern Sea Route of up to 30 mmt by 2024. 
Pursuant to the Federal Law No. 340-FZ of 15.10.2020 on the introduction of incentives for Priobskoye license area 
(LA), on January 28, 2021 the Company signed an Investment Agreement on the incentives for oil production at Priobskoye 
LA with the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Natural Resources. The provision of tax deduction for MET 
for Priobskoye license area totaling Rub 460 bln from 01.01.2021 will be a source of additional investment to develop 
oil production in the area; it will deliver additional production of more than 70 mmt in 2021-2030 through maintaining 
and increasing the drilling volumes in the future. 
Geological exploration 
In 2020, the Company conducted about 1,000 linear km of 2D and 4,500 sq. km of 3D seismic works on the Russian 
on-shore, and tested 110 exploration and appraisal wells with an 84.5% success rate. 
2,800 sq. km of 3D seismic works were conducted offshore in the waters of the Kara and Pechora seas. Exploration and 
appraisal drilling in the shelf of the Kara Sea resulted in discovering 2 new unique arctic fields (the gas field named 
in honour of Zhukov and the gas condensate field named in honour of Rokossovsky) with the total reserves of 1.3 tcm of 
gas and 55 mmt of condensate. The comprehensive drilling program implemented by Rosneft in the Kara Sea[1], confirmed 
high oil and gas bearing capacity of the structures studied and allowed the Company to form a new oil and gas cluster 
in the area, including three discovered fields with total recoverable reserves of over 1.7 tcm of gas and 185 mmt of 
oil and condensate. More than 30 prospects were discovered in total in the three Vostochno-Prinovozemelskiy areas of 
the Kara Sea. 
As a result of geological exploration, in 2020, Rosneft discovered 208 new deposits and 19 new fields with ??1?1+B2?2 
hydrocarbon reserves exceeding 2 bln toe. 
According to the results of the hydrocarbon reserves audit conducted by DeGolyer & MacNaughton, Rosneft's SEC proved 
hydrocarbon reserves as of December 31, 2020 amounted to 39 bln boe (5.2 bln toe)[2]. An organic proved hydrocarbon 
reserves replacement ratio[3] amounted to 151%, a replacement ratio for operating assets amounted to 138%[4]. According 
to the PRMS classification as of December 31, 2020, 1?, 2P and 3P hydrocarbon reserves stood at 43.5 bln boe (5.9 bln 
toe), 83.8 bln boe (11.3 bln toe), and 126.2 bln boe (17.0 bln toe), respectively. 
Oil refining 
In Q4 2020, oil refining throughput at the Company's Russian refineries increased by 2.4% QoQ to 23.1 mmt against a 
backdrop of rising demand for petroleum products. In 2020, 93.0 mmt were processed, which is a 7.1% decline YoY. A drop 
in the refining volumes was due to the optimization of refineries utilization rate based on the actual demand for 
petroleum products in the context of low refining margins amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 
In Q4 2020, oil refining throughput at the refineries in Germany amounted to 2.8 mmt, a 6.5% decline QoQ. These 
dynamics were mainly attributed to the repeated lockdown in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a drop in 
the demand for petroleum products. In 2020, 11.0 mmt of oil were processed at the refineries in Germany, which is a 
9.6% increase YoY. The growth was mainly attributed to the reduced throughput at PCK Raffinerie GmbH refinery in 2019 
caused by the presence of organochlorine compounds in the oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline, as well as the 
turnaround maintenance at PCK Raffinerie GmbH refinery in 2019. 
As a result, in Q4 2020, the total refining throughput of the Company reached 25.8 mmt, which is a 1.3% increase QoQ. 
At the same time, the refining depth was 73.6%, while the light products yield amounted to 56.4%. The 2020 refining 
throughput of the Company amounted to 104.0 mmt, which is a 5.7% lower YoY. The refining depth increased by 0.1 p.p. to 
74.5%, while the light products yield amounted to 57.1%. 
Refineries development 
In 2020, Komsomolsk Refinery upgraded the crude vacuum distillation unit with the capacity of 2.5 mmt per year. In the 
course of the upgrade internals were replaced in two towers of the unit. The products produced are a feedstock for 
subsequent secondary refining processes. The measures taken will increase the light products yield and the production 
of fuels with improved environmental performance. 
In November 2020, Ryazan Oil Refining Company introduced a unified information system for product quality control. New 
technological solutions implemented on the basis of a single laboratory complex will help optimize the product quality 
control. Automation of the product quality control will reduce decision-making time and increase the stability of 
marketable products output. 
In November 2020, Saratov Refinery started the production of diesel fuel with a new Russian-made additive RN-DDP-2401. 
The new additive has high consumer properties, which are superior to their imported counterparts in a number of 
indicators. The additive significantly improves the cold filtering plugging point indicator in inter-season and winter 
diesel fuels, and maintains their performance properties during storage at low temperatures. 
Development of catalysts production 
In November 2020, Ryazan Oil Refining Company converted another catalytic reforming unit to catalyst produced in-house. 
It is the fourth catalytic reforming unit out of five units at Ryazan Petrochemical Company, where Russian catalysts 
have successfully substituted expensive imported analogs. Catalysts produced at Angarsk Plant of Catalysts and Organic 
Synthesis have high performance characteristics in terms of catalyst yield from hydrocarbon feedstock, and operational 
stability.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 06:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operatings results for 4Q -3- 

In 4Q 2020, Rosneft commenced the industrial use of an in-house hydrotreatment catalyst. In October 2020, a commercial 
batch of the catalyst was applied at the diesel hydrotreater unit 24/7-2bl. of Ryazan Oil Refining Company. Earlier, a 
commercial testing of the catalyst produced by RN-Kat, a company specializing in catalyst production, was successfully 
conducted at the refineries of Ufa Group. This is the first hydrotreating catalyst for the Russian oil refining 
industry capable of fully substituting foreign alternatives for production of Euro-5 ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel with 
the content of sulfur of less than 10 ppm. 
In 2020, scientists of the Rosneft United Research and Development Centre developed innovative catalysts for production 
of winter and arctic grades of diesel fuel. The catalysts are based on noble metals and their key feature is the 
ability to process high-sulfur feedstock to produce ultra-low sulfur fuels. 
In Q4 2020, the pilot production unit of NCP produced the first commercial batch of isodeparaffinization catalysts for 
diesel fuel intended for production of winter and arctic diesel fuel without pore point depressants at Kuibyshev 
Refinery. 
Crude oil and petroleum products sales 
In Q4 2020, the international crude oil supplies to non-CIS countries amounted to 23.8 mmt, a 1.2% increase QoQ. Crude 
supplies in eastwards amounted to 13.4 mmt, or 56.3% of the total international crude oil supplies to non-CIS 
countries. In Q4 2020, the volume of crude oil export from Russia to non-CIS countries constituted 22.1 mmt, with the 
share of crude oil supplies under contracts with a validity period of one year or longer exceeding 90% of the indicated 
volume. In 2020, oil supplies to non-CIS countries amounted to 109.1 mmt, while the volume of crude oil export from 
Russia to non-CIS countries was 96.0 mmt. 
In 4Q 2020, the Company sold 24.7 mmt of petroleum products, which is a 2.5% increase QoQ.  Petroleum products export 
from Russia amounted to 11.4 mmt, which is a 20.0% increase QoQ. The share of petroleum products supplies under 
contracts with a validity period of one year or longer exceeded 90% of the indicated volume. In 2020, the Company sold 
101.3 mmt of petroleum products, which is a 9.6% decline YoY. Sales of petroleum products to non-CIS countries dropped 
by 8.4% YoY and amounted to 58.7 mmt. In 2020, the volume of petroleum products exported from Russia to non-CIS 
countries constituted 46.0 mmt, domestic sales of petroleum products amounted to 37.2 mmt, and petroleum products sales 
in CIS countries amounted to 3.5 mmt. 
In 2020, the Company continued to actively trade on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, consistently 
meeting the needs of the domestic market of the Russian Federation.  In Q4 2020, the Company exceeded the required 
quotas for exchange-traded motor fuel sales by 3 times. 
In 2020, in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, a total of 1,584 th. t of bunker fuel, including 1,343 
th. t of low-sulfur marine fuels fully complying with the MARPOL regulations, was supplied to end-consumers, namely 
domestic and foreign ship owners.  More than 46% of this volume accounted for low-sulfur residual marine fuel RMLS 40 
(621 th. t). A total of 284 th. t of marine fuel, including 130 th. t of marine fuel with sulfur content of up to 0.5%, 
was sold in foreign ports. 
Retail business 
As of the end of 2020, the Company's retail network comprised 3,057 filling stations and complexes, including 2,996 
filling stations and complexes in the Russian Federation. 
In 2020, the Company ensured uninterrupted operation of filling stations and complexes, maintaining high standards of 
retail network customer service. All the necessary measures were taken to protect the health of personnel and customers 
of retail sites. 
In Q4 2020, despite the resumption of a number of restrictive measures related to the spread of the coronavirus 
infection, the Company's retail business demonstrated stable performance. Thus, the volume of retail sales in H2 2020 
exceeded the level of H1 2020 by 17%. The Company continued to work actively with corporate customers, the volume of 
sales to which in Q4 2020 almost reached the level of Q4 2019, preceding the introduction of restrictive measures. 
In Q4 2020, the Company started introducing and piloting the following services: postal terminals in partnership with 
OZON were installed, a pilot project for contactless car washing (robotic car wash) was implemented at a number of BP 
multi-purpose filling stations, testing began of the demand for banking and insurance services among clients of the 
filing stations in the Moscow Region. Within the framework of the development of 'kiosk-at-filling station' and 
'café-at-filling complex' formats in the Moscow Region, in Q4 2020 a pilot project was implemented to launch seven 
facilities (kiosks/stores with cafes) under "Zerno" brand. 
The Company has also been consistently developing the services for contactless remote payment service for fuel and 
related products through the Yandex.Fuel, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Maps mobile applications. As of the end of Q4 
2020, about 1,500 filling stations were connected to the contactless fuel payment service, while contactless food 
payment service was available at 50 BP multi-purpose filling stations. As of the end of Q4 2020, 1.7 mln virtual 
loyalty cards were issued, which is a 20% increase QoQ. 
As part of the development of the branded fuel retail supplies, in Q4 2020 the sale of branded gasoline Pulsar-95 
started in the Khabarovsk Region. As of the end of 2020, Pulsar gasolines have been sold in 33 regions of Russia at 
more than 1,100 filling stations. 
In Q4 2020, two fast-charging stations for electric cars were installed at Rosneft's filling complexes in the 
Khabarovsk Region as part of cooperation with RusHydro. 
International business 
In October 2020, the Board of Directors of Nayara Energy Limited, in which Rosneft holds a 49.13% stake, made a final 
investment decision on the implementation of the first stage of Vadinar Refinery Development Project in India. The 
first stage involves organization of petrochemical production, including construction of new units capable of producing 
up to 450,000 t of polypropylene per year by 2023, and entry into the Indian petrochemical market. 
Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, a Rosneft subsidiary, started supplies of two new grades of its own polymer-modified bitumen 
product (PMB), Alfabit, to Switzerland. New Alfabit grades have enhanced performance properties such as higher elastic 
recovery value (30% higher than classic PMB grades), and an expanded plasticity range to ensure resistance of the road 
pavement to temperature fluctuations. 
 
Key operating results for 4Q and 12M 2020: 
                                    4Q    3Q    QoQ        4Q    YoY        2020   2019   YoY 
                                    '20   '20              '19 
Hydrocarbon production (kboepd)     5,048 4,898 3.1%       5,814 (13.2)%    5,186  5,791  (10.4)% 
Liquids production (mmt)            49.46 48.51 2.0%       58.03 (14.8)%    204.51 230.25 (11.2)% 
Gas production (bcm)                16.08 14.96 7.5%       17.22 (6.6)%     62.83  66.95  (6.2)% 
Development drilling (th. km)*      3,041 3,056 (0.5)%     2,223 36.8%      10,947 10,034 9.1% 
2D seismic (linear km)*             447   803   (44.3)%    726   (38.4)%    1,418  2,871  (50.6)% 
3D seismic (sq. km)*                1,678 2,549 (34.2)%    1,578 6.3%       7,576  11,316 (33.1)% 
Oil refining (mmt)                  25.80 25.46 1.3%       28.33 (8.9)%     103.98 110.23 (5.7)% 
At Russian refineries               23.05 22.52 2.4%       25.51 (9.6)%     93.01  100.10 (7.1)% 
Outside Russia                      2.75  2.94  (6.5)%     2.82  (2.5)%     10.97  10.13  8.3% 
Refining depth                      73.6% 75.7% (2.1) p.p. 73.0% 0.6 p.p.   74.5%  74.4%  0.1 p.p. 
Product output in Russia (mmt)      22.25 21.76 2.3%       24.72 (10.0)%    90.01  96.78  (7.0)% 
Gasoline                            3.36  3.70  (9.2)%     3.61  (6.9)%     13.30  15.13  (12.1)% 
Naphtha                             1.37  1.25  9.6%       1.58  (13.3)%    5.67   5.62   0.9% 
Diesel fuel**                       7.49  7.33  2.2%       8.23  (9.0)%     30.51  32.63  (6.5)% 
Fuel oil                            5.71  5.10  12.0%      6.49  (12.0)%    22.17  23.96  (7.5)% 
Kerosene                            0.51  0.71  (28.2)%    0.72  (29.2)%    2.61   3.35   (22.1)% 
Petrochemicals                      0.41  0.29  41.4%      0.42  (2.4)%     1.52   1.54   (1.3)% 
Other                               3.40  3.38  0.6%       3.67  (7.4)%     14.23  14.55  (2.2)% 
Product output outside Russia (mmt) 2.87  3.06  (6.2)%     2.99  (4.0)%     11.40  10.68  6.7% 
Light products yield                56.4% 58.4% (2.0) p.p. 56.7% (0.3) p.p. 57.1%  57.6%  (0.5) p.p. 
Sales volumes 
Crude oil (mmt)                     27.4  26.7  2.5%       41.6  (34.1)%    120.6  155.0  (22.2)% 
International sales to non-CIS      23.8  23.5  1.2%       37.9  (37.2)%    109.1  140.7  (22.5)% 
International sales to CIS          2.4   1.9   25.5%      2.2   9.1%       6.3    8.7    (27.6)% 
Domestic market                     1.2   1.3   (7.3)%     1.5   (20.0)%    5.2    5.6    (7.2)% 
Petroleum products (mmt)            24.7  24.1  2.5%       29.5  (16.3)%    101.3  112.0  (9.6)% 
International sales to non-CIS      14.2  12.5  13.6%      18.0  (21.1)%    58.7   64.1   (8.4)% 
International sales to CIS          0.8   0.8   5.4%       0.8   (7.5)%     3.5    3.7    (5.4)% 
Domestic market                     9.2   10.3  (10.7)%    10.3  (10.7)%    37.2   41.4   (10.1)% 
Sales of bunker fuel to end-users   0.5   0.5   (5.2)%     0.4   9.3%       1.9    2.8    (32.1)% 
Petrochemical products (mmt)        0.6   0.6   24.8%      0.7   (10.1)%    2.4    2.6    (7.7)% 
International sales                 0.2   0.2   36.7%      0.3   (18.5)%    0.8    1.0    (20.0)% 
Domestic market                     0.4   0.4   19.3%      0.4   (7.0)%     1.6    1.6    (0.7)%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 06:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operatings results for 4Q -4- 

Gas (bcm)                           15.28 13.18 15.9%      16.05 (4.8)%     56.43  61.77  (8.6)%

* According to management data ** Including marine fuel -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Including the drilling of Universitetskaya well.

[2] With account for acquisitions/disposals, including fuel gas.

[3] Ratios are calculated in metric units.

[4] Including disposals within the comparable perimeter. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          ROSN 
LEI Code:      253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.:  93461 
EQS News ID:   1167942 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 06:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
© 2021 Dow Jones News