BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 11
NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 11 February 2021 were: 170.10c Capital only USD (cents) 123.08p Capital only Sterling (pence) 171.22c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 123.89p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury
