ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND (RUSB) ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.39830000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 769000 CODE: RUSB ISIN: LU1483649825 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1483649825 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSB Sequence No.: 93464 EQS News ID: 1167970 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2021 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)