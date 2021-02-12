Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CINCINNATI -- Companies Unite to Address Education's Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment Source: Procter Gamble

NEW YORK -- Multi-Media Mogul Radio Hall of Fame Inductee Charlamagne Tha God Launches Mental Wealth Alliance Foundation to Establish Fundamental and Far-Reaching Generational Support System for Black Mental Health Source: Mental Wealth Alliance

MILLS RIVER, N.C. -- Sierra Nevada Partners With American Recycling to Create Nation's Largest Brewery Recycling Cooperative Source: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

CATAÑO, Puerto Rico -- Bacardi in Puerto Rico Doubles Pollinator Gardens for Bats, Bees and Butterflies Earning Second Wildlife Habitat Council Certification Source: Bacardi

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Schnitzer Recognized for Leadership in Sustainability Source: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA -- TPP Capital Holdings Launches New Fellowship Program to Tackle Some of Society's Biggest Social, Environmental and Economic Challenges Source: TPP Capital Holdings

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Launches 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Earns '100%' on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index for 16th Consecutive Year Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health Expands Reach of Reliable Bluetooth Communications via Wearables for Global Digital Exposure Notification Source: Facedrive Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- Hologic's New Sustainability Report Highlights How the Company's Purpose-Driven Culture is Making a Unique Difference in the World Source: Hologic, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive to Launch Steer EV Subscription Service Platform in Toronto Source: Facedrive Inc.

CHICAGO -- Ventas Named a Founding Partner for Real Estate Executive Council's Diversity Initiative Source: Ventas, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas -- NI Launches 10-Year Strategy and Goals for Advancing Diversity, Equity and Sustainability Source: NI

LOS ANGELES -- Super Bowl Ad for Inspiration4 Invites Viewers to Join World's First All-Civilian Mission to Space Source: Inspiration4

PITTSBURGH -- Dr. Emil Nutrition and Vitamin Angels Partner to Provide Life-Changing Vitamins and Minerals to Over 1 Million Children Source: Dr. Emil Nutrition

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Conversation on Faithful Investing Linking Faith and Finances Source: Church Pension Group

LOS ANGELES -- World's First All-Civilian Mission to Space Will Usher in New Era of Commercial Space Exploration Source: Inspiration4

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Earns Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns 7th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification From Verego Source: Teleperformance

PITTSBURGH -- PPG to Invest $20 Million by 2025 to Advance Racial Equity Source: PPG

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Black Veatch Earns Perfect Score From Human Rights Campaign for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts Source: Black Veatch

TORONTO -- ADDING MULTIMEDIA Facedrive's TraceSCAN COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution Adopted by the Waywayseecappo First Nation Following Successful Pilot Project Source: Facedrive Inc.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Mattel Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year Source: Mattel, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody's Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Score for Tenth Consecutive Year Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Earns Perfect Score on 2021 HRC Corporate Equality Index Source: GE Appliances

CHICAGO -- Ventas Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Ventas, Inc.

HUNT VALLEY, Md. -- Omega Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

ZURICH TAIPEI, Taiwan -- RepRisk Provides ESG Risk Data to Yuanta Securities Investment Trust (Yuanta Funds) Source: RepRisk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Inc. Provides Update That Private Placement is Oversubscribed; Anticipates Closing in Short Order Source: Facedrive Inc.

LONDON -- Walter Susini Joins the Board of Kooling as Senior Advisor Source: Kooling

LONDON -- KPMG unveils Our Impact Plan; shares progress against newly created Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics Source: KPMG

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- ServiceNow Launches $100 Million Fund to Build Equitable Opportunities for Black Communities Source: ServiceNow

TORONTO -- Facedrive Foods Continues on Growth Trajectory, Launching in New Regions and Increasing Delivery Volumes to Meet Demand for Responsible Food Delivery Services Source: Facedrive Inc.

PARIS -- 2021 Main Topics on Green Finance and Sustainable Investments Source: Green Finance

