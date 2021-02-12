Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSX.V: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a provider of legal, real money esports betting, has welcomed Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis's ("AGLC") support for the legalization of single-event wagering in Canada.

Bill C-13, introduced in the Canadian House of Commons in November 2020, proposes amending paragraph 207(4)(b) of the Criminal Code to make it lawful to bet on a single sports or athletics event.

The AGLC, the regulatory body for gambling in the Canadian province of Alberta, on Thursday, February 11th announced its support for changes in law to permit single-event sports betting in the country.

The Company, based in Calgary, Alberta, has previously submitted its application to join the Canadian Gaming Association ahead of the anticipated legalization of single-event wagering in Canada.

"As a fully licensed and responsible betting company, we strongly support the bill and would echo the AGLC's sentiments that this would give esports and gaming fans in Canada the option to bet on their favourite events in a safe and regulated environment", Luckbox CEO Quentin Martin said. "We know that there is a significant market for esports in Canada and we believe many fans would like to bet on matches. Legalization, regulation and working with responsible operators is, in our view, the best means to keep fans safe and offer them the best possible experience. We will be following the outcome of Bill C-13 very closely during what are exciting times for fans of esports, sports and the igaming industry in Canada and the US", said Mr. Martin.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and Business to Business (B2B) esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

For further information, please contact:

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

Investor Relations

Real Luck Group Ltd.

James McMath, Media Manager

Email: james.mcmath@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7811 608930

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 670-2882

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated legalization of single-event wagering in Canada and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74349