Gourmet Provisions International Corp.: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces they have Issued a Purchase Order with Netpak Solutions for First Round of Pizza Boxes

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC PINK:GMPR) today announced they have made their initial purchase order with Netpak Solutions to purchase 75,000 Custom Pizza Fusion (GMPR wholly owned Subsidiary) Frozen Pizza Boxes. The initial order is for 25,000 of each of the three Gourmet Pizza Fusion Pizzas: The Four Cheese, The Founders Pie and The Vegan.

James Vowler President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, "We purchased the Pizza Fusion brand with its existing US & Saudi Arabia sit down locations in 2019 with the intentions of duplicating the award winning restaurant quality in a bake at home frozen pizza. After extensive testing we have created a Gourmet frozen pizza worthy of the Pizza Fusion brand and believe our Healthy, Delicious, Gluten-Free Pizzas will have a lasting impact on the way people perceive the quality of frozen pizza. We are working with a great company in Netpak that will manufacture and print our custom boxes and we anticipate they will be ready to ship them to our co-packer in March of this year."

The "Four Cheese" Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The "Founders Pie" Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

"The Vegan" Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new "The Vegan" pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR's Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

Company Share Structure and Financials

In addition, we want to update shareholders regarding our existing share structure, etc. The current total shares issued and outstanding for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) is approximately 55 million, with 15+ million restricted and 40 million in the public float; 2020 3rd quarterly financials posted onto the OTC in December with strong revenues, $233k profit and $360k+ in Notes off the books and in early February we paid off a Note of $102,222 in cash.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019.In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company's motto 'Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!'.

PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada (shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon).

