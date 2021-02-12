Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Fresh Promise Foods, Inc., a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: FPFI) (hereinafter "FPFI" or "Company") announced that its Board has agreed to adjust the Company's planned reverse stock split from a 1-for-200 reverse split to a 1-for-100 reverse split.

The Board decision will adjust the Company's 1-for-200 reverse stock split that was originally announced in its November 12th, 2020 8-K filing. As a result of the adjustment, every one hundred (100) shares of issued and outstanding Common Stock will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of Common Stock, without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

Any fractional shares that would otherwise have resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next full. Upon final approval by FINRA, the Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding from 10,039,186,066 shares to approximately 100,391,860 shares, subject to adjustment for rounding up fractional shares.

About Fresh Promise:

Fresh Promise Foods, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities primarily targeting companies with brand ownership, exclusive production, distribution supply and licensing agreements. FPFI will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized companies and brands that will be supported by our current underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

