Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the auditing services of BF Borgers, a distinguished full-service CPA firm, to fulfill the 2-year audit requirement in accordance with PCAOB standards. BF Borgers has represented many publicly traded companies over the years and has a working history with Culhane Meadows PLLC, UAT Groups Legal counsel.

Chief Financial Officer, Tom Crom commented, "I look forward to working with Ben and his team as we move closer to a senior exchange listing."

BF Borgers, is recognized for providing fundamental business and financial services to assist clients in identifying and achieving their professional goals. The firm's distinct performance standards include executing audits in accordance with The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and PCAOB.

"In our continued pursuit to list UAT Group with the NYSE, bolster shareholder value and ensure the solvency of the company, we have added yet another outstanding and proven partner to our team. It was a no brainer to add BF Borgers to work hand and hand with Culhane Meadows as we progress towards meeting the NYSE's rigorous listing requirements," stated Alex Umbra, Chief Executive Officer, Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@uatgroup.com

