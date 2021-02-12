DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Dividend Payment Update

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 12, 2021 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update Krasnodar, Russia (February 12, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends. Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of 9 months of 2020. Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): RU000A0JKQU8 State registration number of the issue and the date of registration: 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 Total amount of dividends accrued on shares following the results of 9 RUB 24,999,874,495.05 months of 2020: Amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of 9 RUB 245.31 months of 2020: Total number of the issuer's securities: 101,911,355 shares Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: January 8, 2021 Dividend payment date for nominees: January 22, 2021 Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the February 12, 2021 shareholder register:

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 24,999,839,906.34.

The dividend amount of RUB 34,588.71 which accounts for 0.00014% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

