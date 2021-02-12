Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
12.02.21
10:12 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,300
-2,36 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40012,60016:02
12,50012,60013:36
Dow Jones News
12.02.2021 | 14:31
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update

DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Dividend Payment Update 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Dividend Payment Update 
12-Feb-2021 / 16:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | February 12, 2021 
 
PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 12, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces payment of dividends. 
 
Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of 9 months of 
2020. 
Type of securities:                                                      ordinary registered shares 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN):                   RU000A0JKQU8 
State registration number of the issue and the date of registration:     1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 
Total amount of dividends accrued on shares following the results of 9   RUB 24,999,874,495.05 
months of 2020: 
Amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of 9       RUB 245.31 
months of 2020: 
Total number of the issuer's securities:                                 101,911,355 shares 
Form of yield payment:                                                   monetary funds in the currency of the Russian 
                                                                         Federation 
Dividend record date:                                                    January 8, 2021 
Dividend payment date for nominees:                                      January 22, 2021 
Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the       February 12, 2021 
shareholder register:

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 24,999,839,906.34.

The dividend amount of RUB 34,588.71 which accounts for 0.00014% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93465 
EQS News ID:    1167994 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.