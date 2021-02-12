Anzeige
Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West to Present at The Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced that management will present at the virtual Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas From the Buy-Side taking place February 16-19, 2021.

The Winter Wonderland Conference is an event presented by The Microcap Rodeo, featuring leading companies recommended by qualified institutional investors. Learn more about the Winter Wonderland Conference and register to attend on the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com/.

William Trainer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grande West, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

The Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas From the Buy-Side
Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/40064

A live audio webcast of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on The Winter Wonderland Conference, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation Group (TSXV: BUS) (OTCQX: BUSXF) (FRA: 6LG) is a leading Canadian supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Grand West's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a strategic supply agreement with BMW, seeks to lead the global transition to a more sustainable public transit system. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com.

Company Contact:

John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
IR@grandewest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman or Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
BUS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629457/Grande-West-to-Present-at-The-Microcap-Rodeo-Winter-Wonderland-Conference

